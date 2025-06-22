Bradenton police officer rescues wounded Osprey from the streets

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department (BPD) said their Lieutenant Ramdath rescued a wounded osprey from the streets while on patrol.
BPD said Lt. Ramdath was near the 4700 block of Manatee Ave E. when he saw the animal in the middle of the road.
He blocked a lane to keep the bird safe until it could be taken for treatment by Matthews Wildlife Rescue.
Ospreys are part of Florida’s Imperiled Species Management Plan.
