Two men found dead in apartment complex pool: Manatee SO

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Two men were found dead in an apartment complex swimming pool on Sunday, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s Office detectives ARE investigating the incident at the Cypress Winds Apartments, 6904 Manatee Ave. West.

A resident walking his dog saw the victims submerged at the bottom of the pool shortly after 9 a.m.

There were no immediate signs of foul play, officials said.

The cause of death and the identities of the victims are still unknown.

No other details were available, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing.



