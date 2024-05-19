Watch Now
Sarasota, Manatee County

Troopers arrest man for stealing school bus, driving to Miami

Florida Highway Patrol
Posted at 2:20 PM, May 19, 2024
2024-05-19

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) arrested a man in Sarasota after stealing a school bus and driving to Miami.

The driver, Daniel Saez, 32, of Land O’Lakes, was arrested and charged with grand theft auto and booked into the county jail.

Troopers stopped Saez early Sunday morning while he was driving the stolen Hillsborough County School District bus.

Saez stated he was high and drunk when he initially stole it, according to troopers. He drove it to Miami and was heading back to Tampa to return the bus.

He was stopped by troopers at the intersection of Jacaranda Boulevard and Executive Drive in Sarasota.

