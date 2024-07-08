Treehouse on Holmes Beach at center of more than decade-long legal battle to be demolished

HOLMES BEACH, Fla. — After a more than decade-long legal battle, Lynn Tran and Richard Hazen’s tree house will be demolished.

“I’m heartbroken because it reminds me of something growing up, a treehouse in your backyard,” Cortez resident Cindi Shiley said on Friday morning.

The Holmes Beach couple first dreamed of the 2-story tree house in 2009 and contacted the city’s building department. The couple said someone told them they didn’t need a permit. But later, once the tree house was already built, they were informed by the city that they did need a permit

Now the tree house will be demolished at the end of the month.

The tree house sits behind the couple's home and business, Angelinos Sea Lodge at 2818 Avenue East.

Shiley had read Tran’s invitation on Facebook, inviting all “friends of the tree house” to come say goodbye.

She and Tran spoke briefly, and she shared her support for the treehouse staying put.

“It’s beautiful. I just think it’s very creative,” Shiley said. “I don’t see what harm it’s doing sitting in someone’s backyard.”

Following the advice of her attorney, Tran didn’t wish to comment but did invite ABC Action News to her beloved tree house, from where she and her husband had enjoyed watching Fourth of July fireworks just the night before.