Toddler drowns in Florida swimming pool, prompting investigation

BRADENTON, Fla. — Police are investigating after a toddler drowned in the pool of a vacation rental home in Manatee County Wednesday afternoon.

The Bradenton Police Department said around 4:15 p.m., a family member pulled the 15-month-old child out of a residential pool at the home on 23rd Avenue West.

The child was taken to Blake Hospital, where he passed away shortly before 5 p.m. despite life-saving measures.

According to police, the child's family was visiting Florida from Arkansas, and the drowning appears accidental.

Officers are still investigating.