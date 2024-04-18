Watch Now
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

Toddler drowns in Florida swimming pool, prompting investigation

Police lights
Jaromir Chalabala
Police lights
Posted at 10:21 AM, Apr 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-18 10:21:54-04

BRADENTON, Fla. — Police are investigating after a toddler drowned in the pool of a vacation rental home in Manatee County Wednesday afternoon.

The Bradenton Police Department said around 4:15 p.m., a family member pulled the 15-month-old child out of a residential pool at the home on 23rd Avenue West.

The child was taken to Blake Hospital, where he passed away shortly before 5 p.m. despite life-saving measures.

According to police, the child's family was visiting Florida from Arkansas, and the drowning appears accidental.

Officers are still investigating.



ABC Action News anchor Wendy Ryan explores the destructive phenomenon called toxic positivity and how it can have negative impacts in the workplace.
Too much positivity in the workplace might be toxic, according to experts

More Sarasota and Manatee County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.