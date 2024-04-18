Toddler drowns in Florida swimming pool, prompting investigation

BRADENTON, Fla. — Police are investigating after a toddler drowned in the pool of a vacation rental home in Manatee County Wednesday afternoon.
The Bradenton Police Department said around 4:15 p.m., a family member pulled the 15-month-old child out of a residential pool at the home on 23rd Avenue West.
The child was taken to Blake Hospital, where he passed away shortly before 5 p.m. despite life-saving measures.
According to police, the child's family was visiting Florida from Arkansas, and the drowning appears accidental.
Officers are still investigating.
