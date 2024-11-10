Teen motorcyclist killed in Manatee County crash: FHP

Watch Now
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — An 18-year-old Sarasota motorcyclist was killed in a Manatee County crash on Sunday after the bike slammed into the side of a truck, authorities said.

The motorcyclist was driving eastbound on County Road 610 (University Parkway) at about 1:30 a.m., when he approached the intersection of North Cattlemen Road.

At the same time, a truck driven by a 35-year-old Sarasota man, was traveling northbound in the left turn lane of North Cattlemen Road, approaching C.R. 610.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, when the truck turned left onto University Parkway, the motorcyclist entered the intersection and crashed into the left side of the vehicle.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck driver was not injured.

FHP’s Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the crash.

 

