Teen charged in deadly Bradenton shooting

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a teenager Saturday morning after a victim was shot and killed in a backyard on Friday.

Deputies charged Carter Layne, 17, with manslaughter with a firearm. He was taken into custody at his home in Parrish.

Shortly after 7 p.m. on Friday, deputies responded to a report of a shooting with injuries in the 5900 block of 8th Ave. Drive West, Bradenton, Sheriff's Office officials said.

When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old male lying in the backyard of the residence with a gunshot wound to his chest. Deputies performed life-saving measures until EMS responded, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told detectives that multiple teenagers were hanging out in the backyard when a gun went off and the group began running in different directions, officials said.

The victim’s identity was being withheld.

Detectives are still processing evidence and investigating what led up to the shooting.

No other information was made available.