Suspected drunk driver arrested after fatal Bradenton crash: BPD

BRADENTON, Fla. — A suspected drunk driver was arrested on Saturday night after he allegedly ran a red light and caused a fatal crash, Bradenton police officials said.
The Bradenton Police Department’s (BPD) Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the crash involving 25-year-old Cesar Navarrete.
According to Traffic Homicide investigators, at about 10:40 p.m. Navarrete was speeding westbound on Cortez Road in his Nissan Altima, according to a police department press release.
He then ran a red light and slammed into the passenger side of a Chevrolet Equinox, which was turning onto northbound 43rd Street West, police officials said.
The passenger in the Equinox, Sara Holmes, 37, was taken to a nearby trauma center where she was pronounced dead.
The 36-year-old Equinox driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Navarrete and a passenger in the Altima were also injured.
BPD arrested Navarrete on an outstanding warrant for driving with a suspended license.
Investigators suspected that Navarrete was impaired at the time of the crash and conducted a DUI investigation.
Additional charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.
