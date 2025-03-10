Suspect arrested for beating elderly man, forcing pills down his throat: MCSO

PARRISH, Fla. — A suspect was arrested after detectives say he beat an elderly man, leaving him hospitalized on Sunday.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrived at a home on Ocean Tide Circle in Parrish around 3 p.m. for reports of a possible domestic violence act. There, they found Robert Carter, 54, who was at the front door covered in blood.

When they went inside the home, deputies said they found the victim, 74, lying on the ground in a pool of blood. The victim, who had a swollen left eye and severe head trauma, was taken to a local hospital as a trauma alert. He is currently in stable condition.

According to MCSO, Carter was arrested after he "spontaneously" confessed to beating the victim and forcing handfuls of pills down his throat.

Carter, who was also injured during the incident, was taken to the hospital. Deputies said he then provided a full confession and was charged with attempted murder.