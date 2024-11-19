Substitute teacher accused of 'sending inappropriate messages' to students in Hillsborough, Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A substitute teacher was arrested on Nov. 8 after authorities said he sent inappropriate messages to students in Hillsborough and Manatee counties.

Joseph Prevatte, 39, was charged with soliciting or engaging in lewd conduct with a student, lewd or lascivious battery, and harmful explicit communication to a minor.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said that on Oct. 31, school officials received a tip that a substitute teacher had sent inappropriate messages to a high school student in Manatee County.

The school reported the tip to the Florida Abuse Hotline, and detectives with the Department of Children and Families and MCSO began to investigate the allegations. MCSO said Prevatte was immediately told by the school board that he could not work teaching jobs within the district pending the outcome of the investigation.

In their investigation, detectives discovered that the 39-year-old substitute teacher sent messages back and forth with the student on Instagram for a few weeks. Some messages had a sexual undertone, and Prevatte also sent a picture of himself unclothed but cropped to not show his genitalia, MCSO said.

On Nov. 8, Prevatte, who lives in Hillsborough County, was arrested.

Almost two weeks later, the sheriff's office said they learned that the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) was also investigating the 39-year-old substitute teacher after he was accused of having inappropriate talks with a minor in Hillsborough County.

On Nov. 19, HCSO added two more charges to Prevatte's arrest.

MCSO said the investigation continues as detectives believe more people could be affected by Prevatte's actions. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 941-747-3011.

ABC Action News Mugshot Policy When a mugshot is used

If the person is still on the loose and a potential threat to the community; if there is a good chance that showing the suspect would help identify additional victims or otherwise protect the public from a serious threat or if the crime or the suspect is of such a significant note that seeing them in a mugshot is in the greater public interest. Using previous mugshots

Only if the story is specifically talking about that previous crime We do not show mugshots of victims

This policy started in early 2021