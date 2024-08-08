Watch Now
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

Small airplane overturns after landing at Venice Municipal Airport

Overturned Plane
City of Venice
Overturned Plane
Posted
and last updated

VENICE, Fla — A small plane made a hard landing at Venice Municipal Airport on Thursday.

According to the City of Venice, a light sport aircraft overturned after landing around 12 p.m.

Venice Police and Venice Fire Rescue responded to assist two men who were on the plane. Neither were injured.

Officials said the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will investigate the incident.

The storm surge brought by Tropical Storm Debby washed away almost 100 sea turtle nests on Anna Maria Island. ABC Action News Reporter Jessica De Leon spoke to the team from Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch, which has been assessing the nests to determine if they're still viable.

Almost 100 sea turtle nests washed away by Tropical Storm Debby on Anna Maria Island

More Sarasota and Manatee County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.