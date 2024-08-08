Small airplane overturns after landing at Venice Municipal Airport

VENICE, Fla — A small plane made a hard landing at Venice Municipal Airport on Thursday.
According to the City of Venice, a light sport aircraft overturned after landing around 12 p.m.
Venice Police and Venice Fire Rescue responded to assist two men who were on the plane. Neither were injured.
Officials said the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will investigate the incident.
