Officer-involved shooting reported near New College campus in Sarasota: Officials

Posted at 8:32 AM, Feb 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-26 08:51:07-05

SARASOTA, Fla. — An emergency alert was sent out to Florida college students after a Sarasota school said there was a shooting near campus Monday morning.

The New College of Florida asked its students to avoid University Parkway and US 41 due to what they called "police activity" in the area.

A previous post on social media said the activity was a shooting near campus and that officers are currently on the scene.

The Sarasota Police Department confirmed it was an officer-involved shooting and that the public is not in danger. The suspect is not at large, they added.

There are no other details available at this time.

