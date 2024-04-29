Sewer line rupture causes road closure in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department said a ruptured sewer line is causing a road closure in Bradenton on Monday afternoon.

Police said 9th Street West is closed between 6th Avenue West and Manatee Avenue. Crews are working to repair the sewer line, but officials expect the closure to last until Tuesday morning.

Drivers can expect delays in this area until the road opens. In the meantime, drivers are asked to use the following detours:



Southbound on 9th Street detour onto Manatee Ave

Northbound on 9th Street detour onto 6th Ave