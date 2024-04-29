Watch Now
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

Sewer line rupture causes road closure in Bradenton

bradenton closure.png
FDOT
bradenton closure.png
Posted at 1:44 PM, Apr 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-29 13:44:19-04

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department said a ruptured sewer line is causing a road closure in Bradenton on Monday afternoon.

Police said 9th Street West is closed between 6th Avenue West and Manatee Avenue. Crews are working to repair the sewer line, but officials expect the closure to last until Tuesday morning.

Drivers can expect delays in this area until the road opens. In the meantime, drivers are asked to use the following detours:

  • Southbound on 9th Street detour onto Manatee Ave
  • Northbound on 9th Street detour onto 6th Ave

In 2019, Jim Ficken was fined $30,000 for overgrown grass and his lawsuit brought national attention to Dunedin. In an I-Team follow through five years in the making, we'll show you how our reporting prompted change that ultimately brought closure to the legal battle.

Florida man fined $30k for tall grass settles with Dunedin following yearslong legal battle

More Sarasota and Manatee County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.