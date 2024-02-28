Watch Now
School bus driver, 4 students require medical attention after Sarasota crash

Posted at 4:56 PM, Feb 28, 2024
SARASOTA, Fla. — A school bus driver and four students required medical attention after a crash on Wednesday.

According to a statement from Sarasota County Schools, bus #2018 was involved in an accident near the intersection of Beneva Road and Clark Road. The bus was carrying Venice High School students and departed from Suncoast Polytechnical High School.

The school district's transportation team was on-site, along with the local EMS and law enforcement.

The school bus driver and four students required minor medical attention, and the families were notified.

The accident is under investigation by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office. No other details are available at this time.

