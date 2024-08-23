School bus crashes in parking lot of Sarasota County Publix

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are investigating after a school bus crashed in the parking lot of a Sarasota County Publix Friday morning.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said deputies are currently at the Publix near Blackburn Point Road and U.S. 41, along with representatives from Sarasota County Schools and the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials said there were no children on the bus when the accident occurred, and there are no road closures.

The bus driver was taken to the hospital. FHP is still investigating the incident.