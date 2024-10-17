Sarasota school bus hits stop sign, damaging 6 windows with 3 on board

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are investigating after a school bus hit a stop sign in Sarasota County Thursday morning.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said the bus was traveling north on Aquila Street before trying to make a left turn onto Adriatic Street around 8:33 a.m. It then struck a stop sign, which was leaning over the road due to Hurricane Milton.

The sign damaged six windows as the bus completed the turn.

There were three people on board during the incident: the driver, a school board employee and a student. Deputies said the parent of the student was notified.

SCSO said no one was injured during the accident.