Sarasota Police search for suspect in deadly shooting that left one person dead

Sarasota Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened during the early morning hours on Thursday, July 4.
Police said the shooting happened near the intersection of Dixie Avenue and 24th Street around 1 a.m. One adult victim died from their injuries.
Authorities believe the shooting was isolated and there is no threat to the public.
If anyone has any information that can help police identify the suspect, please call Sarasota Police at 941-316-1199 or CrimeStoppers at 941-366-TIPS.
