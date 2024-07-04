Watch Now
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

Sarasota Police search for suspect in deadly shooting that left one person dead

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted at 6:00 AM, Jul 04, 2024

Sarasota Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened during the early morning hours on Thursday, July 4.

Police said the shooting happened near the intersection of Dixie Avenue and 24th Street around 1 a.m. One adult victim died from their injuries.

Authorities believe the shooting was isolated and there is no threat to the public.

If anyone has any information that can help police identify the suspect, please call Sarasota Police at 941-316-1199 or CrimeStoppers at 941-366-TIPS.

New HOA laws and how they impact you
45% of Floridians live in an HOA community, more than any other state in the country. ABC Action News reporter Jada Williams answered your questions about the new HOA laws affecting homeowners.

Breaking down Florida's new laws surrounding HOAs

More Sarasota and Manatee County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.