Sarasota Police investigating shooting that left one with life-threatening injuries

SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota Police are investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that left one adult victim with life-threatening injuries.
The shooting happened near the 900 block of John Ringling Causeway just after 2:30 p.m.
No other information was immediately available.
The investigation is still ongoing and police are encouraging people to stay clear of the area.
