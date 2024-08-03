Watch Now
Sarasota Police investigating shooting that left one with life-threatening injuries

SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota Police are investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that left one adult victim with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened near the 900 block of John Ringling Causeway just after 2:30 p.m.

No other information was immediately available.

The investigation is still ongoing and police are encouraging people to stay clear of the area.

