Sarasota police announce record-breaking year for safety in 2023

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota Police Department announced a record-breaking year for safety in 2023.

No homicides were reported in the City of Sarasota for an entire year, according to a press release from the Sarasota Police Department. This is the first time that's happened since 1967. There were seven homicides investigated in the city in 2022.

The city also saw a steep decline in Part I crimes from 2022 to 2023. Part I crimes include homicide, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny, and vehicle theft. From 2022 to 2023, there was a 16% drop in these types of crimes.

Sarasota Police Chief Rex Troche said, "We are excited to share this data proving our beautiful city is safer than it has been in years, and these motivated men and women that make up for our agency contributed in some way. We are utilizing all of our resources to not only solve crimes but to prevent them from ever occurring."

Mayor Liz Alpert said, "I want to highlight the rigorous training that every police officer undergoes to fulfill their duties. Each officer dedicated countless hours to training, exams, and ongoing education to progress in their roles and maintain their effectiveness. It's important for the public to understand that they are continually striving to be the most effective protectors of our city, and we wholeheartedly support our officers in these endeavors."