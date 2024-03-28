Sarasota PE teacher teaching her students how to go fishing

SARASOTA, Fla. — One Sarasota physical teacher is teaching her students a sport they can use to live their best Florida life.
- Southside Elementary School PE teacher Jayda Morgan has been teaching her students a unit on fishing.
- Students learn how to cast, identify fish and check their size against size regulation charts.
- Students of all ages, including kindergarten, learn to fish.
- Morgan also teaches students a unit on camping and animal tracking identification.
- The teacher simulates the Gulf of Mexico outside with laminated pictures of fish that they catch because the fish and hooks have magnets.
- Students have to log anything they catch after checking the state's regulation chart.