Sarasota PE teacher teaching her students how to go fishing

SARASOTA, Fla. — One Sarasota physical teacher is teaching her students a sport they can use to live their best Florida life.



Southside Elementary School PE teacher Jayda Morgan has been teaching her students a unit on fishing.

Students learn how to cast, identify fish and check their size against size regulation charts.

Students of all ages, including kindergarten, learn to fish.

Morgan also teaches students a unit on camping and animal tracking identification.

The teacher simulates the Gulf of Mexico outside with laminated pictures of fish that they catch because the fish and hooks have magnets.

Students have to log anything they catch after checking the state's regulation chart.

