Sarasota PE teacher teaching her students how to go fishing

Posted at 2:10 PM, Mar 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-28 15:36:42-04

SARASOTA, Fla. — One Sarasota physical teacher is teaching her students a sport they can use to live their best Florida life.

  • Southside Elementary School PE teacher Jayda Morgan has been teaching her students a unit on fishing.
  • Students learn how to cast, identify fish and check their size against size regulation charts.
  • Students of all ages, including kindergarten, learn to fish.
  • Morgan also teaches students a unit on camping and animal tracking identification.
  • The teacher simulates the Gulf of Mexico outside with laminated pictures of fish that they catch because the fish and hooks have magnets.
  • Students have to log anything they catch after checking the state's regulation chart.

