NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Sarasota PD investigating shooting near strip mall

Posted at 1:30 PM, Jan 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-19 13:30:48-05

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sarasota Police Department is currently investigating a shooting, according to a post on their Twitter/X account Friday.

Police said the shooting occurred around 11:30 a.m. at the Sarasota Commons, a strip mall located in the 900 block of North Beneva Road.

No other details have been released at this time.

