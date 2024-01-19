Sarasota PD investigating shooting near strip mall
Prev
Next
Matt Rourke/AP
A Philadelphia police car with flashing lights in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 1:30 PM, Jan 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-19 13:30:48-05
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sarasota Police Department is currently investigating a shooting, according to a post on their Twitter/X account Friday.
Police said the shooting occurred around 11:30 a.m. at the Sarasota Commons, a strip mall located in the 900 block of North Beneva Road.
No other details have been released at this time.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Morning Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.