Sarasota man wins $1.75 million lottery jackpot

SARASOTA, Fla — A Sarasota man hit the jackpot for $1.75 million in a Triple Play lottery drawing.

According to the Florida Lottery, John Long, 68, claimed the winning ticket for the Jackpot Triple Play drawing held on October 24, 2023.

Long will receive a lump-sum payment of $1,006,498.50, making him an instant millionaire.

The Lottery said Long purchased the ticket at Dearborn Corner Market at 598 West Dearborn Street in Englewood.

The retailer received a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling the winning ticket.