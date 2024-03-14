Sarasota Jungle Gardens is an old-school roadside attraction perfect for spring break

SARASOTA, Fla. — For 85 years, Sarasota Jungle Gardens has proudly kept things Old-School Florida.

This 10-acre slice of tourist paradise (3701 Bay Shore Road) is a classic Sunshine State roadside attraction, with beautiful grounds awash in palm trees, animal shows, gangs of gators, huge tortoises, and more.

If you're looking for roller coasters, this isn't the place.

If you crave a nice chill day — mingling among more than 200 native and exotic animals — here you go.

And if you want to hand-feed flocks of gorgeous flamingoes — one of the few places in the world where you can do so — Sarasota Jungle Gardens is an absolute must-visit.

Tickets start at $25 for adults, $15 for kids. Children three and younger are free.

For more on Sarasota Jungle Gardens, go here.