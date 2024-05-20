Sarasota County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting at park that left 1 dead

NOKOMIS, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is investigating a shooting at a park that left one person dead on Sunday evening.

The incident occurred at 7:16 p.m. Sunday at North Jetty Park, located at 1000 S. Casey Key Road in Nokomis.

Authorities said one victim was located at the park and was later pronounced dead on scene.

Access to the park is currently restricted. The public is requested to remain out of the area, officials said.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900 or Sarasota Crimestoppers at 941-366-8477.