Sarasota County beach ranked among the best in the world

Tripadvisor released a list of the top beaches in the world and one local beach landed in the top 10.

According to the "Traveler's Choice Awards Best of the Best Beaches" list from Trip Advisor, Siesta Beach in Siesta Key is the ninth-best beach in the world. It was ranked the second-best beach in the United States, coming in just behind Ka'anapali Beach in Maui, Hawaii.

The list credits Siesta Beach's white sand and clear water as two reasons for its high ranking.

President and CEO of Visit Sarasota County Erin Duggan said in a release, "We are honored Siesta Key Beach is once again recognized on Tripadvisor's Traveler's Choice Awards list. With the powdery soft sand along crystal blue waters, we can't wait for visitors, both new and returning, to experience the best beach in Florida and all that Sarasota County has to offer."

Here are the top ten beaches in the world, according to Tripadvisor:



The list was compiled of beaches that had a high volume of "above-and-beyond" reviews from Tripadvisor members over a one-year span. Less than 1% of the 8 million+ listings were able to pull that off.