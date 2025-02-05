Sarasota Co. School Board members discuss current cellphone policy at Tuesday's workshop

SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota County School Board members discussed the district's current cellphone policy at a workshop on Tuesday.

Superintendent Terry Connor presented the results of a recent survey to board members.

The district asked for feedback from students, parents, staff and community members. The survey asked if they agreed with the current policy or would like to see a more lenient policy.

"Over 8,000 responses came in and the majority obviously came from students," said Superintendent Connor.

Superintendent Connor said the majority of people agreed with the district's current policy.

The district's current policy depends on grade level. In elementary school, devices have to be silenced, put away and not used at any time.

In middle school, students must have devices silenced, put away and not used except when under the supervision of a staff member for use during specific class instruction. In high school, devices must be silenced, put away, and not used except during transitions and lunch periods. Students may use phones under the supervision of a staff member for use during specific class instruction.

Board member Bridget Ziegler suggested a bell to bell ban on cellphones. She talked about the impact cellphones have on mental health.

"I think it's one of the most significant threats to our children," she said.

She said she understood parents want the ability to contact their children.

"Any kind of traumatic or serious, threatening event that takes place at school, there's no doubt the first thing you want to do is be able to contact your child. I share that and I understand that," she said.

Board member Liz Barker said she has a 6th and 8th grader. They have cellphones and use them to do homework.

"They do not have social media. They have to request any apps from me. I have it locked down that way," she said.

Board member Tom Edwards had concerns over the current policy and how it's enforced.

"The policy that we have right now is not enforced and it's not enforced consistently and everything ends up back on the teacher."

After a lengthy discussion, the majority of board members except Ziegler agreed to stick with the current cellphone policy. Board members suggested revisiting consequences for violations.

"We'll look as part of our student code of conduct revisions that we do annually...around violations moving forward into the next school year and we'll stay consistent with allowable use," said Superintendent Connor.