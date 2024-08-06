Sarasota and Manatee Counties continue dealing with flooding fallout from Debby

SARASOTA, Fla. — The National Guard has set up at the Myakka Community Center as residents in Manatee and Sarasota Counties continue dealing with flooding waters and damaged homes in the wake of Tropical Storm Debby.

The National Guard set up at the community center earlier Tuesday in Manatee County. Lakewood Ranch, Parrish, Myakka City, and the area near the Manatee Dam saw some of Debby's worst flooding.

Watch: Action Air One flies over hard-hit Parrish, Florida

Aerial video of Parrish after flooding

In Manatee County, more than 200 people, 40 pets, and two horses were rescued from rising water. However, the county has not had to conduct any water rescues since daybreak Tuesday.

Twenty roads remain closed in Manatee County, but as of Tuesday afternoon, all of the county's shelters have closed.

In neighboring Sarasota County, there were more than 500 people rescued from flood waters in the Pinecraft area. Entire neighborhoods were left underwater along the Phillipi Creek as crews raced to help residents.

WATCH: Action Air One shows the Lake Manatee Dam on Tuesday

Aerials of Lake Manatee Dam

Sarasota County said its evacuation center at Sarasota Technical College remains open. As of Tuesday afternoon, 31 residents and 19 pets were in the shelter. The county also said 31 roads remain underwater.

ABC Action News Mary O'Connell talked to Dr. Bob Rosequist, Chief Medical Officer at AdventHealth Wesley Chapel, about how dangerous flooding and flooded areas can be to health and safety.

His bottom line: you don't know how deep or what's in the water, which can be contaminated with bacteria.

Road Closures:

National Weather Service Rainfall Totals in Manatee County from August 2-5

Parrish - 18.86 inches

Lakewood Ranch - 12.92 inches

3.6 miles east of Oneco - 12.54 inches

Sarasota/Bradenton International Airport - 11.00 inches

3 miles northwest of Lake Manatee State Park - 10.54 inches

5.2 miles NE of Desoto Lakes - 10.23 inches

National Weather Service Rainfall Totals in Sarasota County from August 2-5

Sarasota - 17.78 inches

Sarasota (second location) - 13.22 inches

1.2 miles E of Venice - 10.53 inches

1 mile southeast of Fruitville - 9.59 inches

Sarasota (third location) - 8.70 inches

Venice Gardens - 7.73 inches