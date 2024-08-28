Watch Now
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

Roadway repair shuts down part of the Anna Maria Island Bridge

lanes closed
Holmes Beach Police Department<br/>
lanes closed
lanes closed
lanes closed
Posted
and last updated
  • A needed roadway repair has shut down some lanes on the Anna Maria Island Bridge leaving only one lane open.
  • Drivers are being urged to find an alternate route.
  • A flagging operation is in place while repairs are made and there is no word on when the repairs will be completed.

I-Team Investigator Adam Walser is looking into another case involving a Manatee County man who discovered serious problems with seatbelts and an airbag in two different used cars he bought from the same dealer.

Florida man buys 2 cars from same car lot with faulty seatbelt and airbag systems

More Sarasota and Manatee County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.