Roadway repair shuts down part of the Anna Maria Island Bridge

- A needed roadway repair has shut down some lanes on the Anna Maria Island Bridge leaving only one lane open.
- Drivers are being urged to find an alternate route.
- A flagging operation is in place while repairs are made and there is no word on when the repairs will be completed.
I-Team Investigator Adam Walser is looking into another case involving a Manatee County man who discovered serious problems with seatbelts and an airbag in two different used cars he bought from the same dealer.
