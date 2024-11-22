Red tide detected in popular Manatee County beaches, health officials report

BRADENTON, Fla. — Thinking of heading to the beach this weekend? Well, you may want to check this out.

The Florida Department of Health in Manatee County announced Friday that it had detected medium levels of red tide on multiple beaches in the area.

Water samples showing signs of red tide were placed on the following beaches:



Bradenton Beach

Coquina Beach South Boat Ramp

Rod and Reel Pier on Anna Maria Island

Health officials said anyone in or around these areas should exercise caution. It's important to look for informational signs posted at most public beaches and check the current water quality. You can do so by visiting Protecting Florida Together.

Health officials advise people not to swim in or around red tide, wash their skin or clothing with soap and fresh water if they've come in contact with it, not to eat any shellfish or dead fish from these locations, and keep pets away from the water. People who live near these areas are encouraged to close their windows and run the air conditioner.

To learn more about how to protect yourself from red tide, click here.

Red tide is a type of microscopic algae caused by high concentrations of a toxin-producing dinoflagellate called K. brevis. If you come in contact with it, you can experience skin irritation, rashes, and burning or sore eyes.

Health officials encourage anyone who sees dead fish on these beaches to report it to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.