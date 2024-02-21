Police searching for missing endangered man last seen in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. — Bradenton police are searching for a missing and endangered adult.

Adam Brownfield, 33, was last seen in Bradenton in the 600 block of 75th Street West around 11 p.m. on Feb. 20. He may be driving a white 2018 Chevy Impala with FL tag Y79QTP.

Police describe Brownfield as a 6'3" white male who weighs around 205 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white tee shirt, black basketball shorts, and black slides.

According to a press release, Brownfield spoke with a family member on the phone early Wednesday morning and made comments about causing harm to himself.

Anyone with information about Brownfield's whereabouts can contact the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at (941) 747-3011.