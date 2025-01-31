Police say brother ‘had knowledge’ of missing sister's death in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. — Police said the brother of a woman who went missing a year ago "had knowledge of her death and that she was likely dismembered and disposed of in an unknown location."

The Bradenton Police Department said Catherine Stirm, 67, was reported missing and endangered on Jan. 31, 2024.

On Jan. 22, 2024, officials said Catherine spoke with her co-workers at a local home healthcare company on the phone. She was described as a dedicated employee who had been with the company for over 20 years and had kept the same routine during that time, leading co-workers to become concerned when Catherine failed to show up to work on Jan. 23.

Catherine's employer then made multiple attempts to contact her over the course of several days but reached her brother, Scott Stirm, 64, instead.

According to police, Scott provided changing reasons for Catherine's absence. At first, he said that Catherine was hospitalized with COVID. Later, he told her employer that she had traveled to Michigan.

On Jan. 29, a woman claiming to be Catherine called one of her co-workers, but the co-worker immediately recognized it wasn't her and hung up.

Manatee County deputies then conducted a welfare check at her home in the Fountain Lakes Condominium Complex on Jan. 29 and Jan. 30.

Deputies noted that Catherine wasn't home, and her car wasn't in the parking lot. Instead, on Jan. 30, her car was found parked outside of Scott's home at the Sawgrass Cove Apartment Complex in Bradenton.

During the investigation, officials saw footage of Catherine on a door camera entering Scott's apartment on Jan. 22 but did not see her leave. After Jan. 22, police said footage showed Scott struggling to carry and drag large, heavy-duty bags out of his apartment.

On Jan. 31, Scott is captured on the footage moving his personal belongings.

Officials obtained a search warrant for Scott's apartment on Feb. 1, and investigators were able to recover several items, including a hand saw, power saw and cleaning products. During a separate search at the Manatee County landfill, detectives found a knife, hatchet, and a bag containing bloody clothing and Scott's mail.

Officials found Scott's vehicle at a Days Inn on Windmere Road in Brooksville on Feb. 1, and went to the room registered under his name. When they arrived, they said it appeared Scott had committed suicide and found several handguns, ammunition, financial documents, and Catherine's driver's license.

Items were tested for Catherine's DNA, but due to what officials said were apparent attempts to destroy evidence, the tests were inconclusive.

According to police, no one has spoken with Catherine since Jan. 22, 2024. She was declared dead on Nov. 11, 2024. Police believe Scott had knowledge of her death, and she was likely dismembered and disposed of in an unknown location.

This case is still under investigation. If you have information regarding Catherine or Scott Stirm, contact Detective Jeff Beckley at 941-932-9356 or jeff.beckley@bradentonpd.com.