Victim seriously injured in Sarasota crash between police officer and minor on dirt bike

SARASOTA, Fla. — Police are investigating after a crash between an officer and a minor riding a dirt bike in Sarasota Monday night.

The Sarasota Police Department said the incident, which involved one of their officers, occurred around 6:30 p.m. near 22nd Street and Maple Avenue.

The victim was seriously injured and is currently being treated at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital.

This is still an active investigation, and no other details are available at this time.

