Police investigating after possible stabbing and shooting in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. — Police are investigating an incident that led to a potential stabbing and shooting in Sarasota Tuesday night.

The Sarasota Police Department said the incident occurred in the 1800 block of John Rivers Street around 9:30 p.m. One adult was shot, and another was stabbed.

Both people were taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is still an ongoing investigation, but police said they believe it's an isolated incident, and the public is not in danger. No other details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Sarasota Police Detective Cox at 941-263-6070 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS.