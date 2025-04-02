Police arrest Gulf View Windows and Doors owner for allegedly misusing business funds

BRADENTON, Fla. — Bradenton Police (BPD) have arrested the owner of Gulf View Windows and Doors after he allegedly used money from the business to pay for personal expenses.

BPD said they have been investigating Jeremy Demers, 45, the owner of Gulf View Windows and Doors (GVWD), for nearly a year.

Demers became the owner of GVWD after his brother was diagnosed with cancer and died in April 2024.

In late April, after Demers took over the business, BPD said that several companies filed complaints against the company and alleged that he was not fulfilling orders.

The investigation found that the companies had paid Demers over $790,000 between Oct. 2023 and March 2024. He would allegedly place the orders with the construction companies, but instead of paying them, he funneled the money into multiple business and personal accounts.

Financial subpoenas showed that Demers had 21 different accounts with various financial institutions. BPD said Demers moved money around to the different accounts to hide the fraudulent activity.

BPD said Demers used the money for plane tickets, at least $200,000 in gambling, investment in digital currency, and other expenses.

An arrest warrant was issued for Demers in March, and he was arrested on April 1.

BPD charged Demers with misappropriating construction funds ($100,000 or more) and scheming to defraud ($50,000 or more).

Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone with similar complaints against Gulf View Windows and Doors to contact Det. Carpenter at michael.carpenter@bradentonpd.com.

