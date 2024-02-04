Passenger killed, driver seriously injured in I-75 crash

SARASOTA — A North Port man was killed on Saturday when the vehicle he was riding in crashed on Interstate 75.
A 72-year-old North Port woman was driving a sedan southbound on I-75 in Sarasota with the 70-year-old victim at about 6:36 p.m.
According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, the driver swerved left to avoid slowing traffic, entered the median and collided with a line of trees.
The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital.
The crash remains under investigation.