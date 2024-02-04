Watch Now
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

Passenger killed, driver seriously injured in I-75 crash

Florida-Highway-Patrol-cruiser-FHP
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTS
Florida-Highway-Patrol-cruiser-FHP
Posted at 8:48 AM, Feb 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-04 08:48:47-05

SARASOTA — A North Port man was killed on Saturday when the vehicle he was riding in crashed on Interstate 75.

A 72-year-old North Port woman was driving a sedan southbound on I-75 in Sarasota with the 70-year-old victim at about 6:36 p.m.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, the driver swerved left to avoid slowing traffic, entered the median and collided with a line of trees.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.