Passenger killed, driver seriously injured in I-75 crash

SARASOTA — A North Port man was killed on Saturday when the vehicle he was riding in crashed on Interstate 75.

A 72-year-old North Port woman was driving a sedan southbound on I-75 in Sarasota with the 70-year-old victim at about 6:36 p.m.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, the driver swerved left to avoid slowing traffic, entered the median and collided with a line of trees.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.