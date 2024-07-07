One person killed, two injured in Bradenton nightclub shooting

BRADENTON, Fla. — One person was and killed and two others were injured in a shooting at a Bradenton nightclub early Sunday morning.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives were investigating the shooting at the Touch of Class Lounge in the 5100 block of 14th St. West, Bradenton.

At about 2 a.m., deputies responded to gunshots fired near the club. They discovered a 30-year-old man was lying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound, surrounded by hundreds of patrons, Sheriff’s Office officials said.

EMS performed lifesaving measures before pronouncing him dead at the scene.

Deputies also learned another man and a woman had also been shot.

One of the victims was taken to an area hospital, while the other was taken to a hospital by friends.

Both are expected to survive their injuries.

It appeared an argument between a group of people inside the club spilled into the parking lot, where multiple gunshots were fired, officials said.

Detectives gathered statements and evidence from the scene and are currently following leads.

They have people of interest, but no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at 941-747-3011, or to remain anonymous and to be eligible for a cash reward, contact Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.ManateeCrimeStoppers.com.