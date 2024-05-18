Watch Now
One dead in Sarasota County shooting

Posted at 8:28 AM, May 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-18 08:28:55-04

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a shooting on Saturday that left one person dead.

At about 3:30 a.m. deputies responded to the 3400 block of 17th Street. One person was found dead, while other victims were being treated at local hospitals.

It appeared to be an isolated incident, Sheriff’s Office officials said. No other information was made available.

The Sheriff’s Office Investigations Section is currently investigating.

Anyone with information related to the case is encouraged to contact investigators at 941-861-4900 or Sarasota Crimestoppers at 941-366-8477.

