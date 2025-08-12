Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

Investigation underway after shooting, stabbing involving brothers in Bradenton: MCSO

Manatee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO)
WFTS
Manatee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO)
Posted

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said detectives are investigating a stabbing and shooting that led to injuries in Bradenton.

MCSO said deputies responded to a home in the Silver Lake neighborhood around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Deputies said they found 21-year-old Dakota Hayes outside the residence with two gunshot wounds.

Deputies then encountered 24-year-old Willie Hayes, who said he had shot his brother (Dakota) after witnessing him stab his (Willie's) girlfriend, according to the report

MCSO said deputies entered the home and found a 23-year-old woman suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The report said both the woman, who had been stabbed, and Dakota Hayes, with his gunshot wounds, were taken to the hospital. They remain hospitalized, but both are expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing.

Parents weigh in on Florida’s new cellphone ban for K-8 students

Florida's K-8 cellphone ban in schools draws mixed reactions from parents concerned about safety, distractions, and staying connected during the school day.

Parents weigh in on Florida’s new cell phone ban for K-8 students

More Sarasota and Manatee County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.