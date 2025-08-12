Investigation underway after shooting, stabbing involving brothers in Bradenton: MCSO

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said detectives are investigating a stabbing and shooting that led to injuries in Bradenton.

MCSO said deputies responded to a home in the Silver Lake neighborhood around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Deputies said they found 21-year-old Dakota Hayes outside the residence with two gunshot wounds.

Deputies then encountered 24-year-old Willie Hayes, who said he had shot his brother (Dakota) after witnessing him stab his (Willie's) girlfriend, according to the report

MCSO said deputies entered the home and found a 23-year-old woman suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The report said both the woman, who had been stabbed, and Dakota Hayes, with his gunshot wounds, were taken to the hospital. They remain hospitalized, but both are expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing.