New Hampshire fugitive wanted on alleged sexual assault charges arrested in Bradenton: BPD

BRADENTON, Fla — A man wanted for sexual assault charges in New Hampshire was found in the Bradenton area.

The Bradenton Police Department (BPD) said they have arrested David Duncan, 70, a fugitive from New Hampshire who was wanted for multiple felony counts of alleged sexual assault on children.

According to BPD, the Campton, NH Police Department has been investigating Duncan since June. The Campton Police Department contacted BPD after they found that Duncan had used a Post Office box in the Bradenton area.

After police obtained the P.O. box information from Campton Police, BPD said that they were able to locate Duncan living in his vehicle in Bradenton in September.

When police approached the vehicle, they established a relationship with him to keep tabs on him while Compton Police secured an arrest warrant.

BPD said that once the Compton Police secured an arrest warrant in November, the Bradenton Police took Duncan into custody.

Duncan faces nine felony sexual assault charges.

He is being held in the Manatee County jail awaiting extradition back to New Hampshire.

Police said they do not have any information suggesting that Ducan was involved in criminal activity in the Bradenton area.