Watch Now
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

New Hampshire fugitive wanted on alleged sexual assault charges arrested in Bradenton: BPD

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted
and last updated

BRADENTON, Fla — A man wanted for sexual assault charges in New Hampshire was found in the Bradenton area.

The Bradenton Police Department (BPD) said they have arrested David Duncan, 70, a fugitive from New Hampshire who was wanted for multiple felony counts of alleged sexual assault on children.

According to BPD, the Campton, NH Police Department has been investigating Duncan since June. The Campton Police Department contacted BPD after they found that Duncan had used a Post Office box in the Bradenton area.

After police obtained the P.O. box information from Campton Police, BPD said that they were able to locate Duncan living in his vehicle in Bradenton in September.

When police approached the vehicle, they established a relationship with him to keep tabs on him while Compton Police secured an arrest warrant.

BPD said that once the Compton Police secured an arrest warrant in November, the Bradenton Police took Duncan into custody.

Duncan faces nine felony sexual assault charges.

He is being held in the Manatee County jail awaiting extradition back to New Hampshire.

Police said they do not have any information suggesting that Ducan was involved in criminal activity in the Bradenton area.

YOUR VOICE
ABC Action News anchor Paul LaGrone went out to get Your Voice after another divisive election. He asked voters about how they feel and how Americans can unite over the next 4 years and beyond.

Your Voice: How do you feel after the 2024 Presidential Election?

More Sarasota and Manatee County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.