Watch Now
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

Motorcyclist dies after striking SUV and building in Bradenton

430056616_719202083737046_8228807032033279744_n.jpg
FDOT
430056616_719202083737046_8228807032033279744_n.jpg
Posted at 4:45 PM, Mar 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-10 16:45:32-04

BRADENTON, Fla. — A motorcyclist is dead after striking an SUV and later a building in Bradenton on Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened in the 1100 block of 14th St. W. shortly before noon.

The Bradenton Police Department said the motorcycle struck a small SUV, veered off the road, and hit a building.

The motorcyclist sustained fatal injuries, but no one in the SUV was injured.

The crash investigation required closing southbound 14th St. W. between 9th and 12th Avenues W. and northbound 14th St. W. between 12th and 11th Avenues W for about four hours.

As of 4:20 p.m., 14th St. W. is back open.

More Sarasota and Manatee County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.