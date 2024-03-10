Motorcyclist dies after striking SUV and building in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. — A motorcyclist is dead after striking an SUV and later a building in Bradenton on Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened in the 1100 block of 14th St. W. shortly before noon.

The Bradenton Police Department said the motorcycle struck a small SUV, veered off the road, and hit a building.

The motorcyclist sustained fatal injuries, but no one in the SUV was injured.

The crash investigation required closing southbound 14th St. W. between 9th and 12th Avenues W. and northbound 14th St. W. between 12th and 11th Avenues W for about four hours.

As of 4:20 p.m., 14th St. W. is back open.