Miami's luxurious Bal Harbour Shops pop-up at Sarasota's University Town Center

Dolce & Gabbana, Balmain, Tiffany & Co. all featured in high-end experience
Sean Daly
Posted at 5:43 AM, Mar 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-22 05:43:53-04

SARASOTA, Fla. — A taste of Miami glamour has "popped up" right here in Tampa Bay.

Sarasota's University Town Center is hosting the Bal Harbour Shops Access Pop-Up, a unique shopping experience that gives a fashionable peek at Miami's famously fashionable Bal Harbour village.

Dolce & Gabbana, Balmain, Tiffany & Co., Etro. Golden Goose and more high-end destinations all have intimate pop-up locations tucked into decked-out shipping containers.

The event is free (well, at least to get in), and admission can be gained via the Access app.

As a bonus, award-winning chef Mark Levy is showing off his robust talents at the Whitman, an all-new restaurant concept created especially for this pop-event.

For more on the Bal Harbour pop-up experience, go here.

