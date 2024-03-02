Watch Now
MCSO: Teen allegedly shot inside car

Posted at 10:08 AM, Mar 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-02 10:08:03-05

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities were investigating the fatal shooting of a teenager in Bradenton on Friday after witnesses said a handgun discharged in a car.

The incident occurred at the 3500 block of 5th Street East, Bradenton, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies received the shooting call about 6:30 p.m., but when they arrived, the victim, Reginald Fields, 18, had already been taken to a local hospital. He died from his injuries shortly before 7 p.m.

Witnesses told detectives that Fields was inside a parked vehicle with other people when a handgun went off, Sheriff’s Office officials said.

Detectives are currently investigating what led up to the single gunshot being fired. It appeared all the individuals involved were accounted for, officials said.

No other details were available.

 

