MCSO: Suspect charged in fatal March 2 shooting

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect in the March 2 shooting death of a man.

Jabarre Burney, 18, was charged with manslaughter on Friday, March 8, in the killing of 18-year-old Reginald Fields.

The incident occurred at 3500 block of 5th Street East, Bradenton.

After an investigation, Sheriff’s Office detectives determined Burney was playing with a handgun on March 2, when the weapon fired, striking Fields.

Deputies received the shooting call about 6:30 p.m., but when they arrived, Fields had already been taken to a local hospital. He died from his injuries shortly before 7 p.m.

Witnesses told detectives that Fields was inside a parked vehicle with other people when a handgun went off, Sheriff’s Office officials said.

The investigation is ongoing.