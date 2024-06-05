Manatee Memorial Hospital no longer accepting uninsured patient care program

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee Memorial Hospital announced that it will no longer accept patients enrolled in the Manatee County Healthcare Plan (MCHP or "The Good County Plan") for elective procedures.

The MCHP helps provide care to those who are unable to afford traditional insurance.

The hospital said that as of June 1, elective non-emergent procedures, radiology testing, lab testing, and therapy are no longer covered at its facility through MCHP.

Since Jan. 1, 2024, Manatee Memorial has not had an agreement with the County to use the program for unfunded care. According to the hospital, the cost of unfunded and non-reimbursed care has put it at a deficit and made it unsustainable.

Manatee Memorial said they will still accept MCHP for emergency procedures and services.