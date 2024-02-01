Manatee deputies searching for suspect after man found shot in head

BRADENTON, Fla. — Deputies are investigating after a man was found shot in the head Thursday morning.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office said detectives arrived at the Mel Mar Village Mobile Home Park on 14th Street in Bradenton around 8:25 a.m.

Deputies found the victim, 23, and called EMS, who attempted lifesaving measures. He died at the scene a few minutes later.

A witness told detectives that the victim and a suspect were arguing before the suspect shot him and ran from the area.

MCSO said they believed the victim and suspect were arguing over drugs. The victim's name is being withheld per Marsy's Law.

Anyone with information should contact the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at (941) 747-3011, or to remain anonymous and to be eligible for a cash reward, contact Manatee County Crime Stoppers at (866) 634-8477.