Manatee County man won $2 million from lottery scratch-off game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — A Manatee County man wins $2 million top prize from a lottery scratch-off ticket.
The Florida Lottery said that Jesus Morales, 28, of Bradenton, claimed a $2 million prize from the $2,000,000 100X CASHWORDS Scratch-Off game.
The Lottery said he opted to receive a lump sum payment of $1.28 million after taxes.
Morales purchased the ticket at the Ellenton Quick Mart at 2413 U.S. Highway 301 North in Ellenton. The Quick Mart will get a $4,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
