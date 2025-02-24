Watch Now
Manatee County man won $2 million from lottery scratch-off game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — A Manatee County man wins $2 million top prize from a lottery scratch-off ticket.

The Florida Lottery said that Jesus Morales, 28, of Bradenton, claimed a $2 million prize from the $2,000,000 100X CASHWORDS Scratch-Off game.

The Lottery said he opted to receive a lump sum payment of $1.28 million after taxes.

Morales purchased the ticket at the Ellenton Quick Mart at 2413 U.S. Highway 301 North in Ellenton. The Quick Mart will get a $4,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.


