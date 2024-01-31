Watch Now
Manatee County Commissioners take 'first drink' from newly retrofitted water treatment plant

Manatee County Commissioners and staff took a “first drink” of water from the newly retrofitted water treatment plant on Wednesday. Previously used “media” filters, installed in the 1960s and 1970s, can sometimes allow larger particles through, requiring more manpower to manage. The $50 million project began four years ago, and that cost is already accounted for in current rates.
  • The project does not address the taste and odor issues residents complained about last summer, which naturally occur each year, some years worse than others.
  • Manatee County Commission voted 5-1 to roll back local environmental protections in the comp plan by cutting the size of wetland buffers, despite public outcry and opposition from Suncoast Waterkeepers.
  • The amendment to Manatee County’s comp plan is currently being challenged in court.

