- Manatee County Commissioners and staff took a “first drink” of water from the newly retrofitted water treatment plant on Wednesday.
- Previously used “media” filters, installed in the 1960s and 1970s, can sometimes allow larger particles through, requiring more manpower to manage.
- The $50 million project began four years ago, and that cost is already accounted for in current rates.
- The project does not address the taste and odor issues residents complained about last summer, which naturally occur each year, some years worse than others.
- Manatee County Commission voted 5-1 to roll back local environmental protections in the comp plan by cutting the size of wetland buffers, despite public outcry and opposition from Suncoast Waterkeepers.
- The amendment to Manatee County’s comp plan is currently being challenged in court.
Manatee County Commissioners take 'first drink' from newly retrofitted water treatment plant
Posted at 6:36 PM, Jan 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-31 18:36:38-05
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.