Watch Now
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

Manatee County awarded over $250 Million grant from US HUD Department to help with storm recovery

The county invites community input on project ideas
Covering_Manatee_1280x720.jpg
WFTS
ABC Action News covers Manatee County.
Covering_Manatee_1280x720.jpg
Posted
and last updated

Manatee County announced they had been awarded an over $250 million grant from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The grant is to be used to rebuild disaster-impacted areas and aid in long-term recovery for the area.

But before the county can start using the funding they will identify projects the grant money can be used for.

The county is seeking help to identify projects to use the grant from HUD.

The County said, low and moderate-income areas are intended to benefit from the funding with disaster relief, long-term recovery, restoration of infrastructure, economic revitalization and storm-hardening and mitigation.

Non-profits and city partners are encouraged to submit projects for consideration to this link.

Manatee County said they will compile a list of eligible projects and be presented to the Board of County Commissioners. Once approved, the selected projects will be published on a website for about 30 days for public comment and approval. The County is targeting March 22 as the date for publication of the eligible projects.

ABC Action News viewers are responding after a recent I-Team investigation detailed the tens of thousands of drivers caught illegally passing school buses on camera—and how drivers are questioning their tickets.

Follow through | viewers reach out to ABC Action News about contested tickets

More Sarasota and Manatee County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.