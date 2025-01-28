Manatee County awarded over $250 Million grant from US HUD Department to help with storm recovery

Manatee County announced they had been awarded an over $250 million grant from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The grant is to be used to rebuild disaster-impacted areas and aid in long-term recovery for the area.

But before the county can start using the funding they will identify projects the grant money can be used for.

The county is seeking help to identify projects to use the grant from HUD.

The County said, low and moderate-income areas are intended to benefit from the funding with disaster relief, long-term recovery, restoration of infrastructure, economic revitalization and storm-hardening and mitigation.

Non-profits and city partners are encouraged to submit projects for consideration to this link.

Manatee County said they will compile a list of eligible projects and be presented to the Board of County Commissioners. Once approved, the selected projects will be published on a website for about 30 days for public comment and approval. The County is targeting March 22 as the date for publication of the eligible projects.