Manatee County Animal Welfare asking for information after 2 cats rescued, 1 found dead

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee County Animal Welfare (MCAW) is looking for information related to an animal abandonment and cruelty case after 2 cats were rescued.

On Monday, July 29, animal welfare officers responded to the 1700 block of Lena Road and found an abandoned crate with three cats, one of which was dead. The two surviving cats were lethargic, severely underweight, and in critical condition.

MCAW said evidence suggests the cats may have even begun consuming the dead cat in a desperate attempt to survive.

“This is one of the most heartbreaking cases of animal neglect we’ve seen,” said Sarah Brown, director of Manatee County Animal Welfare. “These animals suffered immensely. There is no excuse for this level of cruelty, and we are using every tool available to hold the party responsible.”

Officials said two surviving cats were transported to Bishop Animal Shelter for treatment. MCAW said they hope to place them in an adoptive home once they've fully recovered.

Recent legislation signed by Gov. DeSantis, Trooper's Law and Dexter's Law, strengthens Florida's animal protection laws. These laws went into effect on July 1, 2025.

“This kind of abuse has no place in Manatee County,” said George Kruse, Manatee Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) chair, who has long championed animal welfare efforts in the community. “We stand with MCAW and law enforcement in our commitment to investigate and prosecute this cruelty to the fullest extent of the law.”

MCAW is asking for the public's help in this investigation. Anyone with information related to this case is urged to call Manatee County Animal Welfare at (941) 742-5933.