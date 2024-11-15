Watch Now
Manatee County alerts residents to King Tide expected from Nov. 15 to 20

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla — Manatee County is alerting residents to King Tide expected for the next five days.

Manatee County Emergency Management said that King Tide is expected between Nov. 15 to 20.

King Tide is a term used for exceptionally high tides. According to emergency management officials, residents in low-lying and coastal areas could experience flooding from King Tide.

Manatee County Emergency Management recommends that residents do the following:

  • Avoid Flooded Roads: Do not drive through standing water. Even shallow water can cause vehicles to stall or lose control.
  • Secure Property: Move outdoor furniture, vehicles, and other belongings to higher ground if they are at risk of flooding.
  • Monitor Updates: Stay informed by checking local weather reports and tide charts.
  • Prepare for Delays: Plan extra travel time in case of detours due to flooded roads.

You can track tide levels using this link.

